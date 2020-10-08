Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Valero Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,739. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

