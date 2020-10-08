Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

ABBV traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 148,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

