Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $210.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,547,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,587.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average is $192.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

