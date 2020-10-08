Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $262.55. The stock had a trading volume of 700,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,693,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $735.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.