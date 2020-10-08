SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

SONVY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 9,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.