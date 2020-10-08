Single Collateral DAI Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $522.47 or 0.04794802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031704 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

