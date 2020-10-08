SIG plc (LON:SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 50 ($0.65).

SHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner acquired 40,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

SIG stock traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26.58 ($0.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.21.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

