ShipChain Market Cap Tops $5.83 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $801.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.04 or 0.04775142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

