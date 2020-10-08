Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,002,000 after buying an additional 57,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.44. 29,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

