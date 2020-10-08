SelfSell (SSC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market cap of $42,482.78 and approximately $8.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

