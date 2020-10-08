ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading 10.3% Higher

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38.

Get ScoZinc Mining alerts:

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.