Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE.L) (LON:SERE) Shares Down 2.4%

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE.L) (LON:SERE)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90). Approximately 313,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 226,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,061.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

