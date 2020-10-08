SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 133,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.99. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

