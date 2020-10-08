Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,681. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

