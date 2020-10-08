Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.