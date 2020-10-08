Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.44 ($78.17).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW stock opened at €65.74 ($77.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.