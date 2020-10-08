San Miguel (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.56. 2,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded San Miguel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

