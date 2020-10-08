RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

RPM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.00. 11,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in RPM International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $1,594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

