Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:REPYF) traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. 1,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.