Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $79.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 175,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,244,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

