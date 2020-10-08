Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates SEK 155 Price Target for H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HM.B. UBS Group set a SEK 133 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 147.55.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of SEK 129.22 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 245.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

