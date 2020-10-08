Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $188.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as high as $238.92 and last traded at $238.23, with a volume of 7481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.03 and its 200 day moving average is $204.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

