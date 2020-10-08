Rockland Trust Co. Sells 57 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

