Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,447 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.78. 88,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

