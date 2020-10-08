Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 65.2% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $20.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,479.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. The stock has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,413.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

