Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,931,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

