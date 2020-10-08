Rockland Trust Co. Has $7.46 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

XOM traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 929,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

