Rockland Trust Co. Buys 2,399 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.15. 43,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.