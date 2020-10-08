RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Sells $114,941.79 in Stock

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RLI opened at $84.99 on Thursday. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RLI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.