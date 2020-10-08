RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Up 0.5%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.25. 5,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 9,819.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

