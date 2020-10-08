Reviewing CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CBRE Group alerts:

This table compares CBRE Group and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.71 $1.28 billion $3.71 13.65 Getty Realty $140.65 million 8.06 $49.72 million $1.72 15.73

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. CBRE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBRE Group and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Getty Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.78%. Given Getty Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.72% 17.96% 6.96% Getty Realty 34.05% 8.37% 3.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Getty Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 887 properties and leased 59 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.