Reviewing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & MIND C.T.I. (OTCMKTS:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 20.90% 25.35% 16.99% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and AppYea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $22.66 million 2.09 $5.07 million N/A N/A AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats AppYea on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.