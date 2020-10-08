Reviewing ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) & DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 4.30% 2.76% 1.62%

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 0 1 4.00 DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and DAI NIPPON PRTG/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $7.44 billion 0.40 -$36.87 million ($0.08) -366.27 DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.90 billion 0.49 $639.37 million N/A N/A

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has higher revenue and earnings than ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR.

Summary

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S beats ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services. It primarily serves the automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.in January 2019. Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

