Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mandom Corporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mandom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

MDOMF stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Mandom has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

