Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $144,283.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $144,283.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, Bitbns and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.47 or 0.04794802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031704 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinPlace, GOPAX, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Huobi Global, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance, DDEX, COSS, WazirX, Coineal, Radar Relay and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

