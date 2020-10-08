Repro Med Systems (KRMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2020 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

9/30/2020 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

9/23/2020 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

9/22/2020 – Repro Med Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

9/15/2020 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

9/12/2020 – Repro Med Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

8/29/2020 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

8/28/2020 – Repro Med Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

8/25/2020 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

8/14/2020 – Repro Med Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Repro Med Systems is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 5,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,409. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

