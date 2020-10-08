R. F. Lafferty Initiates Coverage on Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)

Equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NHVCF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 73,210 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Northern Vertex Mining
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.