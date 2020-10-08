R. F. Lafferty Initiates Coverage on Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)

Equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NHVCF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 73,210 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

