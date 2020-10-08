Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Increased to C$2.80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QTRH. Cormark decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of QTRH stock remained flat at $C$1.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,209. The company has a market capitalization of $213.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

In other Quarterhill news, insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$780,824.07. Insiders have bought 1,274,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,242 in the last 90 days.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

