Qtum Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $220.74 million and approximately $210.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00020834 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Ovis, Coinone and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,809,900 coins and its circulating supply is 97,290,480 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, EXX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Iquant, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitfinex, BCEX, BigONE, Coinsuper, Coinone, Binance, Upbit, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Exrates, CoinEgg, GOPAX, LBank, Cobinhood, ABCC, Bithumb, Bitbns, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Liqui, Bibox, OKEx, Livecoin, Crex24, CoinEx, Ovis, DragonEX, Liquid, CoinExchange, BitForex, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

