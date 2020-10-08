Qredit (XQR) Hits Market Cap of $204,980.97

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $204,980.97 and $1,318.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001305 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003932 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000660 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

