QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $563,644.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00253111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00086323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.01524725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00155845 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

