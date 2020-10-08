Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Trading Up 8%

Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 285,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $363,000.00 and a PE ratio of -34.72.

