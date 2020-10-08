Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issued By Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of YMAB opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.32).

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 89,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,427 over the last 90 days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,470.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

