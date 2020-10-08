PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Hits New 1-Year High at $240.50

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 237.85 ($3.11), with a volume of 1585311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($3.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.09.

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PZ Cussons Plc will post 1449.8965501 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £113,500 ($148,307.85).

About PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

