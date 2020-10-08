Pundi X Market Cap Reaches $37.15 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $37.15 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.