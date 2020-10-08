Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PFS opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 605,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 625,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

