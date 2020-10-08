ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 33,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 30,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) by 907.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

