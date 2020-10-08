ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Trading 1.8% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.