Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past year. Also, the trend in estimate revisions of 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Prologis’ performance in recent quarters reflects growth in rental income and healthy occupancy level. For the industrial real estate market, while e-commerce is a driving factor, there is healthy demand across a variety of categories. Along with fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a likely increase in inventory levels. Given Prologis’ capacity and solid balance-sheet strength, the company is well poised to capitalize on this favorable trend. But, the pandemic’s adverse impact on economy will likely affect demand for space in near term. Also, a development boom in some markets is concerning.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.99. 25,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

