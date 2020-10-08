Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0030 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $136,054.76 and $28.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.75 or 1.00047858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001401 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00152752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

